Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,865,627 Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,865,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,000. Accel Entertainment accounts for 0.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 87.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,320,587 shares in the company, valued at $39,101,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,320,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,111 shares of company stock worth $1,639,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 45,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,889. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $814.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

