Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 100,491 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

