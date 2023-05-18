Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 4,715 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.44. 53,246,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,440,594. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.07. The company has a market cap of $552.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.