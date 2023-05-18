Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 25 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $10.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $661.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $695.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.