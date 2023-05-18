Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

