Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $25,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,700,000 after purchasing an additional 450,767 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $27,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MKC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 273,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,623. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

