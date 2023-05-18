Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $192.40 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,263 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.48% of Realty Income worth $192,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,604. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

