Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $508.34 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,581,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,024 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.2% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $508,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,262,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $3,511,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

MRK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,282. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

