Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $96.28 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Cintas worth $96,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Cintas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $467.37. 119,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $478.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.86 and its 200-day moving average is $447.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

