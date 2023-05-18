Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 60,546 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,546 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $65,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after buying an additional 499,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,172,000 after buying an additional 384,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,420,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,627,000 after buying an additional 342,056 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.16. 767,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,347. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

