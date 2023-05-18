Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 118,454 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 118,454 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.8% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Home Depot worth $444,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Home Depot stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

