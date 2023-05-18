Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $352.28

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBYGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 352.28 ($4.41) and traded as high as GBX 394.80 ($4.95). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 393.20 ($4.93), with a volume of 548,148 shares trading hands.

Balfour Beatty Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 371.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 352.57. The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 855.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,173.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leo Quinn sold 74,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.67), for a total value of £277,515.73 ($347,633.38). In related news, insider Stuart John Doughty purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £10,406.25 ($13,035.51). Also, insider Leo Quinn sold 74,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.67), for a total value of £277,515.73 ($347,633.38). Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.