Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $352.28

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 352.28 ($4.41) and traded as high as GBX 394.80 ($4.95). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 393.20 ($4.93), with a volume of 548,148 shares trading hands.
Balfour Beatty Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 371.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 352.57. The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 855.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.
Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,173.91%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.