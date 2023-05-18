Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $352.28

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 352.28 ($4.41) and traded as high as GBX 394.80 ($4.95). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 393.20 ($4.93), with a volume of 548,148 shares trading hands.

Balfour Beatty Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 371.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 352.57. The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 855.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,173.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

In other news, insider Leo Quinn sold 74,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.67), for a total value of £277,515.73 ($347,633.38). In related news, insider Stuart John Doughty purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £10,406.25 ($13,035.51). Also, insider Leo Quinn sold 74,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.67), for a total value of £277,515.73 ($347,633.38). Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

