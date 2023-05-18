Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Down 6.2%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.70. 68,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 313,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Bally’s Stock Up 8.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $713.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $576.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.82 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bally’s by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

