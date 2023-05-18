Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.49

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 5417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

