Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 219 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.78). 107,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 190,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.86).

Separately, Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 507 ($6.35) price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of £990.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22,200.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.40.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

