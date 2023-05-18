Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 468 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $53.41 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

