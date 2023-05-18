Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 143,389 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NetApp were worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NetApp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

NetApp Stock Up 2.1 %

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

