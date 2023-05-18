Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 52,494 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 128.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,805,000 after buying an additional 408,829 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,227.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 354,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,066,000 after buying an additional 339,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,049,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $119.25 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average is $146.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

