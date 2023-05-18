Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 92,062 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 186.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,062 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $20,364,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 76,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,291 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,878.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,509 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

