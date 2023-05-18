Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,152 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $108,710,000. Provident Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,655,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $213,476,000 after buying an additional 970,191 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

