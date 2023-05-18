Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKQNY opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Bank of Queensland has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.

