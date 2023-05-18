Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BKQNY opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Bank of Queensland has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Queensland (BKQNY)
