Barry Sloane Purchases 5,000 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00.

NewtekOne Stock Up 3.5 %

NewtekOne stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $281.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.54). NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in NewtekOne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NewtekOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NewtekOne by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also

