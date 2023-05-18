Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Shares Down 2.1%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.48). 33,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 67,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.52).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.76) price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Beeks Financial Cloud Group alerts:

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £77.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,850.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.26.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc operates as a managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics provider for capital markets and financial services. The company offers on demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as mdPlay, Analytics as a Service, and stream2Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.