Beldex Price Hits $0.0436 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $232.14 million and $3.15 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.08 or 0.06708289 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00054523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00039690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,167,667 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,567,673 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

