Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Trading Down 1.2%

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 153.60 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 154.20 ($1.93). 1,122,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,236,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($1.95).
Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of £846.13 million and a PE ratio of -2,194.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 158.56.
Bellevue Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -8,571.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Bellevue Healthcare Trust
Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.
Featured Stories
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.