Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Trading Down 1.2%

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 153.60 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 154.20 ($1.93). 1,122,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,236,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($1.95).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £846.13 million and a PE ratio of -2,194.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 158.56.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -8,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust

In related news, insider Paul Southgate sold 18,285 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £27,976.05 ($35,044.53). In related news, insider Paul Southgate sold 18,285 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £27,976.05 ($35,044.53). Also, insider Josephine Dixon bought 3,873 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £5,925.69 ($7,422.89). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

