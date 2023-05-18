Bend DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $415,995.33 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $70.26 million and $415,995.33 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

