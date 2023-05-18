Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Posts Earnings Results

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 12.9 %

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 255,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

