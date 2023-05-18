bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €4.39 ($4.77) and last traded at €4.29 ($4.66). 1,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.24 ($4.61).

bet-at-home.com Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.