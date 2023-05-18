Beta Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $65.52 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a market cap of $65.52 million and $2.86 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

