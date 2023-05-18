Betsy S. Atkins Sells 5,000 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 7.6 %

SLG opened at $22.16 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.