B&G Foods, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

B&G Foods has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 63.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

B&G Foods Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGS. TheStreet raised shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 818.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading

