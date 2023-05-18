Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 52-Week Low at $373.90

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $373.90 and last traded at $373.90, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $373.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $445.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO.B Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $676.84 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

