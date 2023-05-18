Bitcoiva (BCA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $703,675.13

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $173.76 million and approximately $703,675.13 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.83 or 0.00040578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,686.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00434025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00124768 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025359 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000792 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.03754954 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $721,663.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

