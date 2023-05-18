Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Bitfarms in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bitfarms stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

