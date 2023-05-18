BITICA COIN (BDCC) Tops One Day Volume of $58,928.25

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $833,767.60 and $58,928.25 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00026285 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,875.29 or 0.99990963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04458463 USD and is up 10.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $79,452.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

