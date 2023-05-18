BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry Price Performance
BB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.
