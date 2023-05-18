BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $631,237.50 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $631,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,252,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,418,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,659 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $330,949.52.

On Monday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,388 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,997.28.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,711 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $772,011.83.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,395 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,166.45.

On Monday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 58,063 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $903,460.28.

On Thursday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 65,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $993,556.56.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

ECAT opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

