Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys 25 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 83,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,511,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,258,000 after purchasing an additional 78,555 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,745,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $480.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $487.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

