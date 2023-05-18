Blue Barn Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 201.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after buying an additional 50,106 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,667. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

