Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $385,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.97. 152,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,847. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $380.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

