Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $678,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,471,000 after acquiring an additional 93,473 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,288,000 after acquiring an additional 545,354 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,704,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,212,000 after purchasing an additional 217,483 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,129 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after acquiring an additional 46,292 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 39,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

