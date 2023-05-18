BlueArk (BRK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,833.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.43 or 0.00430187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00123914 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025538 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000783 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

