BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 109,272 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109,272 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.34% of Pentair worth $25,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Pentair Trading Up 0.6 %

PNR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 208,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

