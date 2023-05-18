BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $212.94 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,035,344 shares during the quarter. Plug Power accounts for 0.8% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 2.95% of Plug Power worth $212,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,588,000 after purchasing an additional 712,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 826,142 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,647,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,202 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,081 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Plug Power Trading Down 1.6 %

PLUG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,106,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,173,307. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

