BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $29.49 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $29,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in KLA by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 38,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its position in KLA by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in KLA by 1,529.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,964,000 after buying an additional 209,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

KLA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $424.12. 186,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,945. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.47. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

