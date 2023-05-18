BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $40.57 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,708 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $40,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $55.06. 369,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,848. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.