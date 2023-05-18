BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $57.89 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,659 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Shopify worth $57,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,459 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 673.2% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,710 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $51,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 105.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,645,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $60.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,551,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,652,754. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

