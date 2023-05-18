BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,424 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.30% of Hasbro worth $25,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 136,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

