BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,613 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $133,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $780.28.
Insider Activity at Equinix
Equinix Price Performance
Shares of Equinix stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $724.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,291. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $706.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.84. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $762.51. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equinix Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinix (EQIX)
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.