BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,613 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $133,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $780.28.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,738.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $724.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,291. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $706.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.84. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $762.51. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

