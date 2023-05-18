BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 34,831 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 34,831 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $22,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Allegion by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Allegion by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.10. 54,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

